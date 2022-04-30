Gen Naravane Contributed in Strengthening India's Military Preparedness, Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Gen MM Naravane in his tenure as the Army Chief contributed to strengthening India's defence capabilities and preparedness. Gen Naravane retired from service on Saturday after an illustrious career spanning 42 years. Gen Manoj Pande became the 29th Chief of the Army Staff after Naravane's tenure came to an end.

"Had a wonderful meeting with the Army Chief, General MM Naravane, who is going to retire today after serving the nation for 42 years. His contributions as a military leader have strengthened India's defence capabilities & preparedness," the defence minister tweeted. "I wish him success in his future endeavours," he said. Gen Naravane called on President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces.

He had taken charge as the Army Chief on December 31, 2019. Under his leadership, the Indian Army significantly enhanced its overall surveillance and preparedness along the Line of Actual Control with China following the eastern Ladakh standoff that began in May 2020.

Gen Naravane was accorded a guard of honour at the South Block lawns before he demitted the office of the Chief of Army Staff.

