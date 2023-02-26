Home » News » India » Traffic Restrictions in Bengaluru Ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Visit | Check Routes to Avoid

Traffic Restrictions in Bengaluru Ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Visit | Check Routes to Avoid

Parking of all types of vehicles has been prohibited on either side of some roads from 11 am to 6 pm

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 11:04 IST

Bengaluru, India

This is the first standalone visit of a German Chancellor to India since the biennial Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism commenced in 2011 (Source: PTI/AP File)
This is the first standalone visit of a German Chancellor to India since the biennial Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism commenced in 2011 (Source: PTI/AP File)

Ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Bengaluru visit, the city traffic police issued certain restrictions for commuters. Several alternate routes were suggested and commuters were also asked to avoid some parking spaces.

This is the first standalone visit of a German Chancellor to India since the biennial Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism commenced in 2011. On Saturday, Scholz was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Here are traffic guidelines ahead of his Bengaluru visit:

  • Other routes to remain busy for travel are HAL Old Airport Road, Whitefield Main Road, Ring Road from HAL to K R Puram, Doddanekundi Road, Graphite India Road, Queen’s Road, Raj Bhavan Road, M G Road, Indiranagar 100 Road, and Old Madras Road.
  • To avoid a traffic jam, motorists have been advised to take alternative routes as advised by the police.

“Chancellor Scholz’s visit will enable both sides to take stock and progress on the key outcomes of the 6th IGC, strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance opportunity for mobility of talent and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in science and technology," the MEA said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 26, 2023, 10:19 IST
last updated: February 26, 2023, 11:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+38PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra Among Stars At News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023

+29PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Sonam Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About