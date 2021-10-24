Ghaziabad Couple Honey Traps Over 300 Men With Sex Chats & Videos, Extorts Rs 20 cr in 1 Year

A couple from Ghaziabad honey-trapped and exhorted crores of rupees from hundreds of businessmen and senior working professionals by blackmailing them with their intimate photos and videos of sex chats, the police has said.

The couple, identified as Yogesh and Sapna Gautam, extorted money from affluential people from across the country for over a year and later even had close to 30 women helping them in the alleged crime.

ThePrint reported that the couple had extorted money to the tune of over Rs 20 crore from 300 people. They and three other persons were arrested from their flat in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar extension on Friday.

“Sapna and her husband had their roles divided. She (Sapna) would join the website using new IDs and chat with victims. She also trained other women for the job. Yogesh took care of the locations (places from where calls were made to the victims), phone numbers and the bank accounts," a senior officer in Ghaziabad police was quoted as saying in the report.

“On the website (Stripchat), one has to pay Rs 234 per minute. Half the money is taken by the website and the rest went to the couple, for rendering their services, such as sex chat," the officer said.

The police officer said the couple would allegedly convince the users to part with their personal details like the phone numbers and later video calls were made to them via WhatsApp wherein they were made “to strip, masturbate and indulge in other sexual activities. The accused then blackmailed them with the recorded videos to extort money."

The suspicious activities of the couple came under the radar when the Rajkot police contacted them in early October after the owner of a chartered accountancy firm claimed one of his employees had made a transaction of Rs 80 lakh from the company’s account to a bank account located in Ghaziabad.

