Ghaziabad Gang-rape Charge 'False', Police Say Delhi Woman Had Hatched Plan to Grab Property

The Ghaziabad Police on Thursday dismissed as “false" a 36-year-old Delhi woman’s allegation that she was gang-raped and brutalised by five men. The police, at a press conference, on Thursday claimed that the incident was the result of a “conspiracy" hatched by the woman to grab property. The woman had a property dispute with the accused, which is sub-judice.

Police have arrested three people — Azad, Afzal and Gaurav — who had helped the woman with the conspiracy. Police said Azad is the main conspirator, and the vehicle used belonged to Gaurav. Afzal is the woman’s associate who was also involved, they added.

During the investigation, it was found that Azad’s phone was switched off around the time when the woman purportedly went missing.

The woman claimed that she was raped and brutalised by five men for two days. In her statement to the police earlier, the woman had claimed that she had been to Ghaziabad to celebrate her brother’s birthday, a day before the alleged gang rape. She had alleged that some men kidnapped her at gunpoint.

Police, however, said the woman wasn’t kidnapped or confined but she had “gone to a designated place at her own will". Chats examined by the police showed that money was paid to publicise the case.

The police had on Wednesday said four people had been taken into custody in connection with the case. Inspector General, Meerut, Praveen Kumar told reporters, “We have not got any evidence against them…Prima facie, in this case, no such incident has taken place. So, there is no question of getting evidence."

“A woman named Sameena gave the property to Azad in 2021 who in turn gave its power of attorney to a man named Deepak Joshi. There was talk about giving this property to the Delhi woman. The case regarding this was going on in the court," the officer said.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal had earlier claimed that the woman was found wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied, and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts. Maliwal had said, “The incident is very horrific and disturbing. It reminds me of the Nirbhaya case. All accused must be arrested immediately and strict action taken against them. I fail to understand how long women and children be subjected to such extreme brutality."

Police had said they were alerted about the woman lying near Ashram Road. She was then taken to GTB Hospital where authorities said the woman’s condition was stable and no internal injury has been found yet.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) earlier formed a two-member fact-finding team to probe the alleged rape.

