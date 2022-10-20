NCW Constitutes Fact Finding Team to Probe Ghaziabad Gang-rape Case, Asks Police to File FIR

The National Commission for Women (NCW) will send a two-member fact finding team to look into the alleged gang-rape of a Delhi woman who was returning from Ghaziabad.

“@NCWIndia is taking cognisance of the matter and sending a two-member fact finding team to meet the family of the victim and the concerned authorities," the women’s panel tweeted.

The 38-year-old woman waiting for an auto to return home to Delhi was kidnapped in Ghaziabad, taken to an unknown location where she was held captive for two days, and gangraped. The alleged rapists also inserted an object in her private parts. She is currently being treated in GTB Hospital in Delhi.

“The barbarity perpetrated on the woman is beyond comprehension and condemnable in strongest possible words. The Commission has taken cognizance of the brutal crime. The Commission is sending a two-member fact finding team to meet the victim and her family. The team will also be meeting with concerned police authorities for further action," the NCW said.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh to immediately file FIR in the matter and arrest all the accused at the earliest. The NCW has also sought best medical treatment for the victim.

Earlier Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police seeking an action taken report.

“The Commission was informed that the survivor lives in Nand Nagri in Delhi and had gone to Ghaziabad to participate in her brother’s birthday celebration on October 16, when she was returning at night, while waiting for an auto, four persons kidnapped her in a Scorpio car. They took her to an unknown location, where one more person was present," the notice stated.

