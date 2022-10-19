Ghaziabad: Gym Trainer Suffers Heart Attack While Sitting On Chair, Dies | Watch

In what comes as an extremely unfortunate incident, a gym trainer died of a heart attack while sitting on a chair in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the building where 33-year-old gym trainer, Adil, was working.

In the video of the incident that is now going viral on social media, Adil can be seen sitting on a chair, when he suddenly rolls backwards and falls unconscious. People in the office reportedly took him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

As per media reports, Adil recently ventured into the property dealing business and left his gym trainer role. He had opened an office in the Shalimar Garden area of Ghaziabad, where the incident took place at around 7 PM on Tuesday night. He was sitting in his office when he suddenly suffered a heart attack.

Adil also owned a gym in the Shalimar Garden area and used to exercise daily. As per his family, despite complaining of fever for the past few days, Adil had not stopped exercising.

Adil has four children, and his family is in a complete state of shock after the incident.

The incident came weeks after a 21-year-old man died while dancing at a Garba event in Gujarat’s Anand district. Identified as Virendra Singh Ramesh Bhai Rajput, he collapsed while dancing at a Garba event.

In a similar incident, a 35-year-old man died while dancing at a Garba event in Virar town of Maharashtra’s Palghar district during Navratri.

