Ghaziabad: Woman Who ‘Cooked Up’ Gang-rape Story Over Property Dispute Arrested

A 36-year-old woman, who had allegedly concocted a gang-rape story in order to grab property, was arrested on Saturday, a day after police booked her and three of her aides on charges of cheating and forgery. The woman from Delhi had alleged that she was kidnapped at gunpoint and gang-raped by five men for two days.

“The woman was arrested by our police team. She was presented before a magistrate to record her statement. The court has sent her to 14 days in judicial custody," Superintendent of Police (City-I) Ghaziabad Nipun Agarwal said.

Three of her accomplices – Azad, Afzal and Gaurav – were arrested earlier and charged under IPC sections pertaining to cheating, forgery and fraudulently using genuine documents.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal had on Wednesday said that the woman was found wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied, and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts.

Ghaziabad Police, however, dismissed as “false" the woman’s allegation of gang rape, saying that her claims that she was brutalised by five men were “fabricated". The police, at a press conference, on Thursday claimed that the incident was the result of a “conspiracy" hatched by the woman to grab property.

The woman claimed that she was raped and brutalised by five men for two days. In her statement to the police, the woman had said that she had been to Ghaziabad to celebrate her brother’s birthday, a day before the alleged gang rape.

Police said the woman wasn’t kidnapped or confined but she had “gone to a designated place at her own will". Chats examined by the police showed that money was paid to publicise the case.

Police also said that during the investigation, it was found that Azad’s phone was switched off around the time when the woman purportedly went missing. On the property dispute, police said it was over a “small" property.

Inspector General, Meerut, Praveen Kumar had earlier said that “a woman named Sameena gave the property to Azad in 2021 who in turn gave its power of attorney to a man named Deepak Joshi". “There was talk about giving this property to the Delhi woman. The case regarding this was going on in the court," the officer had said.

The woman who was admitted to GTB Hospital was discharged earlier in the day. She came to the hospital at 7:15 am on October 18 and her medico-legal case (MLC) was made and it was kept confidential.

(With PTI inputs)

