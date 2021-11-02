Girl Shelter in Jharkhand’s Giridih Sealed After Allegations Against Operator, Son

A social welfare department-run girl child shelter in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Monday was sealed and closed after serious allegations were made against the operator.

The girls staying in the shelter have accused the operator and her son of torturing them and also keeping an eye on them with the CCTV cameras, installed in the campus. The girls also complained that they were served dirty and very little food.

The girl child shelter was sealed by the Social Welfare Department after receiving complaints from the family members of the girls. The department after sealing the Giridih shelter shifted 11 girls to other accommodations in Dhanband and Dumka.

According to police, the operator and her son were allegedly torturing the girls for the last several years. The accused operator has been identified as Shobha Kumar.

The social welfare department had carried out an investigation in 2019 after a few girls had complained of ill-treatment. The investigation team then had found all allegations against the shelter operator true but no action was taken then.

In September 2020, a girl from Dumka staying in the shelter house made serious allegations against Shobha and her son. Then some of the girls lodged a police complaint with the police against the alleged atrocities. The girls in their complaints had also mentioned that Shobha’s son used to frequently visit the child care center.

Soon after the complaint was lodged the deputy commissioner of Giridih submitted a detailed report with the Jharkhand government. According to sources, the commissioner in his report had mentioned that all allegations against Shobha and her son were found to be true.

The Jharkhand government instructed the social welfare department to seal the shelter and shift the girls.

