A 17-year-old girl student was killed and nine others injured after being hit by a speeding car outside their school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said on Monday.

The students were waiting for a bus at Barwal Morh along Jammu-Pathankot Highway when they were run over around 12.45 pm, they added.

The car was on its way to Jammu from Punjab when its driver lost control and hit the children.

Bumika Hans, a resident of Nihalpur Palli Morh, died on the spot while nine students suffered injuries, the officials said.

The injured students, all aged between 15 and 17 years, have been admitted to hospital.

One student who suffered critical injuries was later referred to Pathankot for special treatment, the officials said.

