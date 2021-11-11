Give First Dose of Covid Vaccine to All in Haryana Bfeore Dec 31: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that all the people of the state should be inoculated against COVID-19 on a war footing to prevent a possible third wave of the pandemic. The chief minister said this while reviewing the vaccination campaign in the state besides the availability of DAP fertilizer and drainage of water out of the fields.

Khattar also took stock of the progress in crushing of sugar canes in mills at the start of crushing season, the preparation of Parivar Pehchan Patra and the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojna in a video conference with deputy commissioners here, an official statement said. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister J P Dalal and Health Minister Anil Vij also attended the video conference.

Khattar directed officials to ensure that all people of the state should be fully vaccinated under the “Har Ghar Dastak" campaign, stipulating that the first dose of the Covid vaccine should be administered to all by December 31. To meet this goal, the CM asked officials to form additional teams and ensure the supply of other necessary resources. He also asked them to take the help of NGOs, religious leaders and volunteers registered on the Samarpan portal to ensure the success of this campaign. Jaan hai to jahan hai (The world is there if the life is there), Khattar said, adding every citizen should ensure his participation in the vaccination campaign considering the safety of his life.

Advertisement

He said the 100 per cent target of vaccination should be met in Haryana in two months. He said only those who have vaccination certificates should be allowed to attend the fairs being held in various districts under ‘Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana’.’ Apart from this, arrangements should also be made to vaccinate people by setting up camps on the spot at the places having a gathering of more than 500 people, he said. The chief minister said there would be no shortage of DAP fertilizer in the state. For this, demand has been made to give additional rakes after talking to the Centre, he said, adding that Haryana would get 16 additional rakes in the next four days. He directed the Director-General Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department to send the demand for 10 additional manure rakes to the Centre so that fertilizer remains available in all districts.

The chief minister said no farmer of the state should go to other states with his sugarcane crop and asked deputy commissioners to ensure this by getting started the work of crushing on time in sugar mills. He said it is the government’s resolve to improve the standard of living of the families whose monthly income is less than Rs 15,000 and connect them with the mainstream.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.