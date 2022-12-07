Give More Opportunity To New MPs, PM Modi Tells Parties Ahead of Winter Session; Seeks Consensus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all floor leaders to make a collective effort for a productive Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the media ahead of the Winter Session, PM Modi said members of parliament have complained to him that they do not get the opportunity to speak in the House because of disruptions.

Calling the ensuing Winter Session crucial, the Prime Minister said, “In this session, efforts will be made to take important decisions while keeping in mind taking the country to new heights of development and new opportunities to take the country forward amid the current global situation. I’m confident that all parties will add value to discussions."

He also urged leaders of all political parties to give more opportunities to the “first-time MPs, the new MPs, the young MPs for their bright future and to prepare the future generation of democracy and that their participation in discussions increases."

PM Modi noted that Parliament is meeting at a time when India has received the opportunity to preside over the G-20 and said it can be an occasion for the country to showcase its capabilities in front of the world.

“The manner in which India has made a space in global community, the manner in which expectations with India have risen and the manner in which India is increasing its participation on global platform, receiving the G20 Presidency is a huge opportunity," he said.

“G-20 summit is not only a diplomatic event but an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the mother of democracy in front of the world," PM Modi added.

