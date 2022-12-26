Home » News » India » ‘Give Rs 10,000 to Gau Seva Aayog’: Allahabad HC’s Bail Condition for Man Booked Under Cow Slaughter Act

‘Give Rs 10,000 to Gau Seva Aayog’: Allahabad HC’s Bail Condition for Man Booked Under Cow Slaughter Act

The accused argued that he had been falsely implicated in the matter as neither was he named in the FIR nor was he arrested from the spot

Advertisement

By: Salil Tiwari

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

LawBeat

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 16:22 IST

New Delhi, India

If he fails to do so, he shall surrender before the Chief Judicial Magistrate concerned who shall send him to jail, the court said.
If he fails to do so, he shall surrender before the Chief Judicial Magistrate concerned who shall send him to jail, the court said.

The Allahabad High Court recently allowed bail to a man booked for offences pertaining to cow slaughter on a condition, among others, that he will deposit Rs 10,000 to the account of the Gau Seva Aayog.

The HC directed the accused, Saleem, to deposit the money within a period of one month from the date of his release from jail. If he fails to do so, he shall surrender before the Chief Judicial Magistrate concerned who shall send him to jail, the court said.

The bench of Justice Shree Prakash Singh granted relief to Saleem taking note of the bail granted to him in the other related cases and the time he spent in custody.

Advertisement

Saleem had been booked under Sections 3/5/8 of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955 and was in jail since September 30.

RELATED NEWS

In his bail plea, Saleem’s counsel argued that he had been falsely implicated. He apprised the court that Saleem was not named in the First Information Report (FIR) and his name came to light only on the confessional statement of the co-accused.

The counsel alleged that the police, being inimical, had planted Saleem in the case and there was no substantial evidence against Saleem.

He further submitted the explanation of Saleem’s criminal history while stressing that he had not been involved in any anti-social activities and he was not a member of any gang.

While apprising the court that Saleem was ready to deposit Rs 10,000 in Gau Seva Aayog’s account, the counsel assured the court that if released on bail, Saleem will not misuse the liberty and would cooperate in the trial proceedings.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Salil TiwariSalil Tiwari, Senior Special Correspondent at Lawbeat, reports on the Allahabad ...Read More

first published: December 26, 2022, 16:17 IST
last updated: December 26, 2022, 16:22 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan And Other Celebs Celebrate Christmas, See Pics

+9PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt Performs Aerial Yoga Just Weeks After Giving Birth To Daughter, Check Out The Diva's Yoga Journey In These Pics