‘Give Rs 10,000 to Gau Seva Aayog’: Allahabad HC’s Bail Condition for Man Booked Under Cow Slaughter Act

The Allahabad High Court recently allowed bail to a man booked for offences pertaining to cow slaughter on a condition, among others, that he will deposit Rs 10,000 to the account of the Gau Seva Aayog.

The HC directed the accused, Saleem, to deposit the money within a period of one month from the date of his release from jail. If he fails to do so, he shall surrender before the Chief Judicial Magistrate concerned who shall send him to jail, the court said.

The bench of Justice Shree Prakash Singh granted relief to Saleem taking note of the bail granted to him in the other related cases and the time he spent in custody.

Saleem had been booked under Sections 3/5/8 of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955 and was in jail since September 30.

In his bail plea, Saleem’s counsel argued that he had been falsely implicated. He apprised the court that Saleem was not named in the First Information Report (FIR) and his name came to light only on the confessional statement of the co-accused.

The counsel alleged that the police, being inimical, had planted Saleem in the case and there was no substantial evidence against Saleem.

He further submitted the explanation of Saleem’s criminal history while stressing that he had not been involved in any anti-social activities and he was not a member of any gang.

While apprising the court that Saleem was ready to deposit Rs 10,000 in Gau Seva Aayog’s account, the counsel assured the court that if released on bail, Saleem will not misuse the liberty and would cooperate in the trial proceedings.

