Giving Back to Society: Businessman in Telangana Builds School Spending Rs 6 Crore

Subhash Reddy, an industrialist and social worker in Bibipet in Kama Reddy district became a hero after spending Rs 6 crore of his wealth for the construction of a school building with modern facilities. His wish to construct a school, where he had studied, in a sprawling campus came true with modern facilities that surpass the corporate schools.

IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the school and rechristened it as Sushila Narayana Reddy Memorial School to honour his late parents. The state government has issued a government order about six months ago transferring the government boys school in the name of Sushila Narayana Reddy Memorial School.

The school was in dilapidated condition when he approached the authorities. Studied his class 10 in this school in 1986-87, Subhash Reddy has come forward to do something for the village he was born and brought up in. For this, he took up the task to build a new school building with all the modern and latest facilities.

Last year on October 30, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy with local leaders had laid the foundation for this school. Within just one year Subhash Reddy rebuilt the school which speaks volumes of his determination to complete it and give to society.

The school has spread in 4,444 sq yd space with a playground, green surroundings and attractive atmosphere and a compound wall. It boasts of 36 rooms, a computer lab, chemistry and physics labs, a library which was equipped with materials and books in huge numbers. The school has well-furnished rooms each with a projector, lighting system and mike as well. Other facilities include a kitchen, dining hall, bathrooms, toilets, stage and a big campus.

After taking rounds of the school of modern facilities and addressing the gathering, the Minister praised Subhash Reddy for spending his money for a holy cause. He recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has achieved statehood with a persistent fight for about 14 years. The efforts in this regard will surely give better results as the children in the village are lucky, KTR said.

Subhash Reddy’s gesture is worth emulating and the people who have money can follow suit, the minister said. Other ministers also took rounds of the school and facilities and praised the man behind it, Subhash Reddy. They stated that only Telangana state is offering 24-hour power to the farm sector as the government focuses on education and health among others.

In his reply, Subhash Reddy said: “My son Nihanth used to tell me to expand service programmes to the poor," Subhash Reddy said. “We are now helping the poor and needy in the village."

Subhash Reddy said one can achieve anything if one studies. “To push the children to have better education, I built the school," he claimed.

