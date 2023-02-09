All roads will lead to Lucknow on Friday as ‘The City of Nawabs’ gears up to host the Global Investors Summit 2023 to accelerate the economic development of Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day summit which will see the participation of several industrialists and union ministers.

During the inaugural session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also present his thoughts about the growing and transforming Uttar Pradesh. There will be a total of 34 sessions in three days. Of these, 10 sessions will be on the first day, 13 on the second day and 11 sessions on the last day.

Day 1 (10 February)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and State Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi as well as industrialists Mukesh Ambani, K Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Anand Mahindra will address the inaugural session at Valmiki Main Hall, Vrindavan Yojna in Lucknow.

Day 1: 2.30 to 4 pm

In Vyas Hall 1, there will be a discussion on the topic of “UP Designing and Manufacturing in India for the World". Its chief guest will be Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

In Dadhichi Hall 2, there will be a discussion on the topic “Tourism Leveraging Cultural Heritage for Modern and Progressive Uttar Pradesh". Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest.

Singapore partner country session will be held in Bhardwaj Hall 3 which will be attended by. UP government ministers AK Sharma and Swatantra Dev Singh.

There will be a session on Sustainable Development through Renewable Energy in Vashisht Hall 4 which will be attended by Union Minister RK Singh as the chief guest.

Day 1: 4.30 to 6 pm

There will be a discussion on the topic of “Advantage Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor" in Vyas Hall 1. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in it as the chief guest.

There will be a seminar on ODOP Empowering Traditional Industry in Dakshichi Hall 2. The chief guest will be Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani.

Bhardwaj Hall 3 will have a session on Opportunity Food Processing Leveraging Food Basket of India, whose chief guest will be Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Denmark will be the partner country session in Vashisht Hall 4. The Chief Guest, the Minister of Denmark will present his point.

Day1: 6.30 to 8 pm

NRI award and cultural evening will be organised at Valmiki Main Hall. Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present in this session.

Day 2 (11 February)

Day 2: 10 am to 11.15 am

The partner country session with the Netherlands will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Vyas Hall 1.

Japan partner country session will be held in Dadhichi Hall 2. In this session, State Government’s Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh will present his point.

The UAE partner country session will be held in Bhardwaj Hall 3 in which MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan will be the chief guest.

There will be a session on Affirmative Action Policies for Inclusive Growth in Vashisht Hall 4. Chief guest Union Minister Virendra Kumar will be present.

Day 2: 11.45 am to 1 pm

Vyas Hall 1 will have a session on UP is Open for Business Providing New Opportunities for MSMEs and Co-operatives. Its chief guest will be Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present in this session.

Dadhichi Hall 2 will have a session on Handloom and Textiles session Weaving India’s Growth Story. State government minister Rakesh Sachan will be present.

A session on Health Care through the Investor Lens Post Covid Scenario will be held at Bhardwaj Hall 3. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be there.

Day 2: 2 pm to 3.15 pm

There will be a seminar on IT, ITS and Data Centers in Uttar Pradesh Serving the World in Vyas Hall 1. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar will be present.

Dadhichi Hall 2 will discuss the topic ‘Pharmastucal and Biotechnology Strengthening the Eco System in Uttar Pradesh’. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will present his views in this session.

Bhardwaj Hall 3 will have a session on Partner Country Session Australia.

Swatantra Dev Singh will be the cabinet minister of the state government in this.

A workshop on Nivesh Mitra 2.0 will be organized in Vashisht Hall 4.

Day 2: 3.45 PM to 5 PM

Vyas Hall 1 will have a session on Uttar Pradesh Gearing for Startup Revolution the Next Big Opportunity in UP. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also be present in this.

Dadhichi Hall 2 will discuss Unblocking Opportunities in the Dairy and Animal Husbandry Sector. Union Minister Purushottam Rupala will address the audience in this.

There will be a session on Civil Aviation in Uttar Pradesh the Emerging Opportunity in Bhardwaj Hall 3. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be present.

Nivesh Mitra 2.0 workshop will be held in Vashisht Hall 4.

February 12 (Day 3)

Day 3: 10 am to 11.15 am

Union Ministers Anupriya Patel and Som Prakash will be present in the session on UP: the Emerging Warehousing and Logistics Hub of India at Vyas Hall.

The UK partner country session will be held at Dadhichi Hall. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna will attend the session.

There will be a discussion on UP Opportunities in Excise and Sugar Industry in Bhardwaj Hall. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will attend it.

There will be a session on E-mobility, a seminar on Vehicle and Future Mobility in Vashishtha Hall. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will share his views on this.

Day 3: 11.45 am to 1 am

Union Minister Hardeep Puri will be present at the Reimagining Cities as Growth Center for New Uttar Pradesh session at Vyas Hall.

Decoding the Investment Potential of the Support Sector in Uttar Pradesh and its Role in the One Trillion Economy session will be held at Bhardwaj Hall. Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will be the chief guest.

There will be a discussion on the subject of Reinventing Skill Development Eco System in Uttar Pradesh in Vashishtha Hall. In this, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the face.

Day 3: 2 to 3.30 pm

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend a banker’s round table marching towards one trillion dollar economy will be discussed in Vyas Hall.

There will be a session on Media and Entertainment The Indian Digital Growth Story in Dadhichi Hall which will be attended by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Decoding National Education Policy-2022 will be discussed in Bhardwaj Hall where Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh will be present.

Day 3: 4 to 5.15 pm

Closing CeremonyThe closing ceremony will be held at Valmiki Hall from 4 to 5.15 pm. The chief guest will be President Draupadi Murmu. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present.

