Global Leaders, Soil Experts, Celebs Extend Support to Sadhguru’s Save Soil Movement

Sadhguru, one of India’s most influential spiritual leaders, kicked off the global #SaveSoil movement from London on Monday. The 65-year-old Yogi is undertaking a 100-day motorcycle journey to raise awareness and enact policy changes on soil extinction. Riding 30,000 kilometers through 27 countries, Sadhguru will cross three continents to draw attention to the direst ecological concern of our generation - rapid soil extinction.

As he kicked off the Movement, #JourneyForSoil became one of the top trends on Twitter with celebrities, global leaders and people from across the world coming out in support with heartfelt messages, wishing him a safe ride.

Tony Robbins, author-life coach, in a video message, invited people to join the movement and said, “Healthy soil is vital for life. Let’s do this together and make a difference for this planet to be more conscious."

Showing her support for the cause, Kiran Bedi, Former Lt Governor of Puducherry, said, “We need to all be with Sadhguru in this crusade to save soil. Not a Day late. We are all with you Sadhguru, Save the Soil. It’s an issue and question of the survival of humanity!

Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, tweeted, “Save the Soil to solve major problems faced by humanity".

From the celeb world, actress Mouni Roy, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rituparna Sengupta, Shakti Mohan, Shilpa Reddy and Kaushiki Chakraborty shared concern for depleting soil and wished Sadhguru the best for the journey.

“Having signed MOUs with 6 countries to create policy changes to Save Soil, Sadhguru gets set to ride across 27 Countries for 100 days at the age of 65! If that’s not epic don’t know what is! We r with you, Sadhguru!" said actress Rakul Preet Singh in a heartfelt message.

Trinidadian singer Machel Montano cheered Sadhguru for his 100-day motorcycle journey and said, “We are with you every step of the way. Standing up for what we stand on! SAVE SOIL."

#SaveSoil has earlier found support from renowned conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, His Holiness Dalai Lama, Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), among other global voices. Marc Benioff (Salesforce), Deepak Chopra, Matthew Hayden, Chris Gayle and Sanjeev Sanyal are among the other supporting voices.

The movement seeks to activate and demonstrate citizen support across nations, and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation. To enable this, the Movement will aim to reach 3.5 billion people - 60% of the world’s electorate.

It is supported by various global bodies and agencies including the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD); the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Faith for Earth, a UNEP initiative; the World Food Programme (WFP); and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

