Global Radicalisation, Narco-Terrorism, Cross-Border Threats on Agenda at DGP-IGP Top Security Conference

India’s most important brainstorming conference on security, the DGP-IGP conference scheduled for the end of this week will include discussions on challenges India faces from countries like China, Afghanistan and Pakistan, multiple sources have confirmed to News18.

Like previous editions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to attend the full conference instead of just the initial main sessions. The conference, which is organised by the Intelligence Bureau, is India’s main security conference, attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to almost 200 top officials of all security agencies and state police forces.

The two-day session will also witness discussions on the road ahead to deal with security issues and various central security agencies will also give presentations on various topics. Top sources told News18 that focus would be on threats like “global radicalisation".

Advertisement

Also on the agenda would be threats from Afghanistan and the ‘New Challenges of Terrorism’, particularly the technology terror outfits are using to plan attacks. Cyber and narco-terrorism would also be the focus points. A DG-level official said China would also figure in the discussions.

“The conference will have multiple presentations by heads of security, investigating and intelligence agencies which will broadly cover major challenges," a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

“There would not be any dedicated country-based sessions but security challenges from various countries would be covered on the first day during various sessions. Discussion on global radicalisation, new age terrorism etc would be covered on the first day," the official added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.