Go for 'Cashless Day Out', #MuseumMemories: PM Modi's 'Vacation Suggestion' in Mann ki Baat

Imploring Indians to visit local museums during holidays and connect with their past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 88th ‘Mann ki Baat’ hailed the opening up of the Pradhan Mantri Sanghralay on Sunday.

“The country has got a ‘Pradhan Mantri Sanghralay’, it has been opened for the people of the country. It’s a matter of pride that we are remembering the contribution of PMs, it’s connecting the youth of the country with them," he said.

The Prime Minister asked people to visit their local museum during holidays and share their experiences using the hashtag #MuseumMemories, online.

The leader said people were donating many items to museums and adding to the cultural heritage of India. “Amid the Covid pandemic, the focus on the digitisation of museums has increased. Young people must visit museums with their friends in upcoming vacations," he said.

Talking further about the digital economy, the PM said every small payment helped in contributing to India’s digital ecosystem. “People should go for ‘Cashless Dayout’, now even in small villages and town people are using UPI. It’s benefitting both shopkeepers and customers. Online payments are developing a digital economy, everyday Rs.20,000 crore online transactions are taking place," he said.

Modi spoke on his monthly radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ This is the 88th instalment of the show, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of each month at 11 a.m.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared a magazine based on the most recent episode of Mann ki Baat. The prime minister had also invited people to the next episode of his monthly radio address.

“Here’s an interesting magazine on last month’s #MannKiBaat, where we discussed a variety of topics such as India’s increased exports, Ayurveda start-ups, water conservation, and traditional fairs. Join us for the next episode on the 24th “, Prime Minister Modi had tweeted.

‘Mann ki Baat’ is a monthly radio programme broadcast on All India Radio in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the nation.

