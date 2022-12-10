Home » News » India » 'Go To Pakistan': MNS Leader Threatens Against Release of Fawad Khan's Movie In India

'Go To Pakistan': MNS Leader Threatens Against Release of Fawad Khan's Movie In India

Ameya Khopar also said traitor and fans of Fawad Khan may go to Pakistan to watch his movies

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 09:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Fawad Khan in The Legend of Maula Jatt trailer.
Fawad Khan in The Legend of Maula Jatt trailer.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s film  ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt‘ will not be allowed to release anywhere in India, threatened Ameya Khopar, the leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday.

In a tweet, the leader said: “There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Pakistani film ‘ The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb’s orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India."

Khopar also added: “Fawad Khan’s fans, traitors may very well go to Pakistan and watch the film."

‘The Legend of Maula’ Jatt is one of the highest budget movie in Pakistani film history and it’s remake of Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt. The film has Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan as lead actors.

The main focus of the movie is the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt.

(With inputs from ANI)

first published: December 10, 2022, 09:50 IST
last updated: December 10, 2022, 09:54 IST
