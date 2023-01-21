Home » News » India » Goa-Bound Flight From Moscow With 240 Passengers Onboard Diverted to Uzbekistan After Bomb Threat: Report

Goa-Bound Flight From Moscow With 240 Passengers Onboard Diverted to Uzbekistan After Bomb Threat: Report

The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am, a senior police official said.

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 11:42 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

The flight - AZV2463 operated by Azur Air – had to be diverted before it entered the Indian air space (File Photo: Reuters)
The flight - AZV2463 operated by Azur Air – had to be diverted before it entered the Indian air space (File Photo: Reuters)

A Goa-bound chartered flight flying from the Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers onboard was reportedly diverted to Uzbekistan early Saturday morning following a bomb threat, according to police officials.

According to PTI, the flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am, a senior police official said.

The flight - AZV2463 operated by Azur Air – had to be diverted before it entered the Indian air space, the official told PTI.

“It was diverted after an email was received at 12.30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned about a bomb being planted on the plane," the official said.

According to ANI, the Azur Air chartered flight was flying from Russia’s Perm International Airport to Goa. A total of 238 passengers, including 2 infants, and 7 crew were onboard.

Similar ‘Bomb Threat’ in Gujarat

The incident comes after a Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat’s Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat two weeks ago.

The National Security Guard (NSG) later said it had found nothing suspicious on the Moscow-Goa flight after an alleged bomb threat. All 236 passengers and crew members were safe, according to the Jamnagar airport authorities.

The Azur Air international flight eventually landed in Goa hours later. The flight carrying all the passengers and crew members took off from the Jamnagar airport around 1.20 pm on Tuesday, more than 15 hours after it made the emergency landing there. It landed at the Dabolim Airport in Goa at 2.39 pm, a senior official from the airport told PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)

first published: January 21, 2023, 11:03 IST
