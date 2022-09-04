'Goa Police Not Supporting Us': Sonali Phogat's Family Writes Letter to CJI for CBI Probe Into Death

The family of Haryana BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, who was allegedly murdered by her associates during a trip to Goa, is expected to petition the high court, expressing dissatisfaction with the police investigation into her death. Phogat’s family has also requested that the case be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Goa Police is not supporting us, I think political influence is also behind this," Vikas Singh, the BJP leader’s nephew told news agency ANI, adding that they have written to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit for a CBI inquiry.

Sonali Phogat’s family met with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar last month and demanded that the case be investigated by the CBI.

“We have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India for a CBI inquiry, we are also waiting for the answer whatever comes from the Supreme Court. If we are not satisfied with that, will go to Goa High Court and file the writ petition by Friday," he said, according to ANI. He said he was hoping that they will get a green signal for the CBI probe from the High Court “which will clear everything".

The statement by Phogat’s family member comes just days after the Goa Police launched an investigation into her murder, during which important evidence was gathered.

“She was forcibly given drugs, as evidenced by the CCTV footage. We have no confidence in the Goa Police. They are not conducting a thorough investigation… Because, if it needed to investigate, it should have brought Sudhir Sangwan with him to Haryana so that it would be able to spot something and the investigation would have been done well. Without him what are they investigating?" he told ANI.

Sonali Phogat’s daughter, Yashodhara Phogat, had earlier requested a CBI investigation into the alleged murder on August 30.

Yashodhara had said that there was no action being taken. “What are the police doing now that the accused have been detained in Goa and have yet to reveal their motive (for the murder)? It is about justice for my mother, and we will not back down until there is a CBI investigation," Yashodhara had stated.

