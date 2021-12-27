Goa Reports 1st Omicron Case; Minor Traveller from UK Found Infected

An eight-year-old boy, who arrived in Goa from the United Kingdom, has been found infected with Omicron, making it the first case of the new coronavirus variant in the coastal state.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted saying, “8 yr old boy who had travelled from the UK on 17.12.2021 has tested positive for #OmicronVirus as confirmed by NIV Pune." He added, “We will take steps as per the protocol of government of India, necessary stringent measures will be taken by the government of Goa in public interest based on the advice given by the expert committee."

The state’s Covid-19 tally reached 1,80,117 on Monday after 67 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,519, an official said. So far, 1,76,133 people have been discharged post-recovery, including 51 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 465, he said.

With 1,678 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 16,13,460, he added. Goa’s Covid-19 figures: Positive cases 1,80,117, new cases 67, death toll 3,519, discharged 176133, active cases 465, samples tested till date 16,134,60.

