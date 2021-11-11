Going Green: Kolkata to Have Over 1,000 CNG Buses Soon; EV Charging Stations to Come Up

As global warming intensifies around the world and climate change keeps accelerating, most countries are planning to build green cities. West Bengal, Kolkata, is no exception. For the last several years, the state government has been trying to make Kolkata, Bidhannagar, Rajarhat and New Town eco-friendly cities.

West Bengal Transport minister Firhad Hakim recently in an event said that Kolkata will have only e-vehicles and CNG vehicles by 2030. “Since 2011, plans have been made to create a smart city, a green city in the state. The city has long had an eco-friendly tram and an underground metro. Plans are there to launch electric buses. Already 300 government buses in Kolkata have been converted to CNG. More than 1,000 CNG buses will be launched soon."

Newtown has already been identified as a Green City. The state government has made every effort to make the entire New Town eco-friendly. Solar panels, separate bicycle tracks, public bicycle sharing systems, green buildings, electric charging stations are also being constructed.

In the coming days in Kolkata, with the help of CESC, there will be electric vehicle charging stations at different places, where e-vehicles will be able to charge.

Hakim said that plans have been made to build Kolkata and New Town model cities for other cities in the state to follow. Top officials of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) said that the chamber of commerce would extend all possible assistance to the state government in the future.

