Golden Temple Glitters for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Lakhs Visit Haridwar Ghats for Kartik Purnima as India Celebrates Auspicious Day | In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev. “May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society," Modi said.

On Monday, Modi also addressed a function to celebrate the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, and said he was inspired by the Guru’s thoughts, the country is moving ahead with the spirit of welfare of 130 crore Indians.

Advertisement

The teachings of Sikh Gurus and the life of Guru Nanak are like a beacon of light showing the way to the world which is passing through instability and a difficult phase, he said at the event held at National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura’s residence.

Underlining the eternal relevance of the Gurus’ teachings, the prime minister said the “glory of the ‘Amrit’ that we have in the form of Guru Granth Sahib", its significance is beyond the limits of time and geography.

Advertisement

Along with him, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended greetings on Guru Purab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, reminding people of the path of inclusive society shown by him.

Guru Nanak, the vice president said, showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society. “May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s eternal message guide us on the path of creating a kind and peaceful world," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

Advertisement

Different groups of Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday to be part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Nanakana Sahib on November 8, officials said.

A total of 2,418 pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan, they said.

Advertisement

The GuruNanak Jayanti is coincided with Dev Deepawali, which is celebrated every year in Varanasi on the full moon night of the Hindu calender’s Kartik month.

Lakhs of earthen lamps lit up the banks of river Ganga here on Monday as people celebrated Dev Deepawali to mark Kartik Purnima.

Dev Deepawali is celebrated every year in Varanasi on the full moon night of the Hindu calender’s Kartik month.

It also signifies Lord Shiva’s victory over the ‘asuras’.

A senior official of the district administration said about eight lakh lamps were lit on the 84 ghats located on the western bank of the river. The eastern coast was also illuminated with about two lakh lamps, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha, shared photos of the city illuminated with earthen lamps.

The official further said that residents decorated the whole city with about 11 lakh earthen lamps as well, he said.

A laser show was organised at the Chet Singh Ghat, the official said.

with agency inputs

Read all the Latest India News here