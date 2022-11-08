Home » News » India » Golden Temple Glitters for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Lakhs Visit Haridwar Ghats for Kartik Purnima as India Celebrates Auspicious Day | In Pics

Golden Temple Glitters for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Lakhs Visit Haridwar Ghats for Kartik Purnima as India Celebrates Auspicious Day | In Pics

said he was inspired by the Guru's thoughts, the country is moving ahead with the spirit of welfare of 130 crore Indians.

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 11:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Kolkata: Devotees light earthen lamps at the bank of the Hooghly river during 'Dev Deepawali' festival, in Kolkata, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Devotees light earthen lamps at the bank of the Hooghly river during 'Dev Deepawali' festival, in Kolkata, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev.  “May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society," Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a programme organised on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (PTI)

On Monday, Modi also addressed a function to celebrate the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, and said he was inspired by the Guru’s thoughts, the country is moving ahead with the spirit of welfare of 130 crore Indians.

RELATED NEWS

The teachings of Sikh Gurus and the life of Guru Nanak are like a beacon of light showing the way to the world which is passing through instability and a difficult phase, he said at the event held at National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura’s residence.

A devotee lights candle on Guru Nanak Jayanti. (PTI)

Underlining the eternal relevance of the Gurus’ teachings, the prime minister said the “glory of the ‘Amrit’ that we have in the form of Guru Granth Sahib", its significance is beyond the limits of time and geography.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday night. (PTI)

Along with him, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended greetings on Guru Purab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, reminding people of the path of inclusive society shown by him.

Guru Nanak, the vice president said, showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society.  “May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s eternal message guide us on the path of creating a kind and peaceful world," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

Devotees at a Gurudwara in New Delhi. (ANI)

Different groups of Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday to be part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Nanakana Sahib on November 8, officials said.

A total of 2,418 pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan, they said.

Rahul Gandhi at a Guru Nanak Jayanti programme during the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Nanded district. (PTI Photo)

The GuruNanak Jayanti is coincided with Dev Deepawali, which is celebrated every year in Varanasi on the full moon night of the Hindu calender’s Kartik month.

Devotees gather on the banks of river Ganga to take a ‘holy dip’ on the occasion of ‘Kartik Purnima’, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Lakhs of earthen lamps lit up the banks of river Ganga here on Monday as people celebrated Dev Deepawali to mark Kartik Purnima.

Ganga ghats illuminated with lights on the occasion of Dev Diwali, in Varanasi, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Dev Deepawali is celebrated every year in Varanasi on the full moon night of the Hindu calender’s Kartik month.

It also signifies Lord Shiva’s victory over the ‘asuras’.

Devotees carry lamps on a plate for ‘deepdaan’ ritual during Dev Diwali celebrations, at Banganga water tank in Mumbai, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (PTI)

A senior official of the district administration said about eight lakh lamps were lit on the 84 ghats located on the western bank of the river. The eastern coast was also illuminated with about two lakh lamps, he said.

Fireworks during Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha, shared photos of the city illuminated with earthen lamps.

The official further said that residents decorated the whole city with about 11 lakh earthen lamps as well, he said.

A laser show was organised at the Chet Singh Ghat, the official said.

with agency inputs 

first published: November 08, 2022, 11:30 IST
last updated: November 08, 2022, 11:37 IST

