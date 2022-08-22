‘Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai’: Amid Fierce Showdown, BJP Shares Parody Video Ft Arvind Kejriwal

The BJP vs AAP faceoff over an article in the New York Times hailing the Delhi public school model took a creative turn today with the BJP sharing a parody video on Arvind Kejriwal making fun of the Delhi Chief Minister over several claims including the recent row over ‘Revdi’ culture and alleged corruption against the AAP government.

The video shows a man dressed in a blue shirt and a brown scarf donning glasses that resemble that of Kejriwal’s. The video begins with a spoof of Kejriwal receiving word about the NYT article, by his ‘secretary’ who says ‘the truth is that the schools are in fact private schools in Mayur Vihar and not actually public schools in Delhi."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Got Msg to Break AAP &…’: Sisodia Claims BJP Approached him with Offer to Get CBI, ED Cases Shut

The video also goes on to imply that the Delhi government is involved in several ‘frauds’ and alleges that the Chief Minister is ‘directly behind corruption in the state.’ The video is inlaid with ‘Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai’ (everything is a big deception bid) song playing in the background. The parody video also likens the situation in Delhi and Punjab to that of the Sri Lankan crisis.

The video comes amid an ongoing fierce political battle between the BJP and the AAP in the national capital ever since the CBI raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence last week. While the Aam Aadmi Party has maintained that Sisodia is innocent and alleged that this was nothing but political vendetta, the BJP has held its ground piling on corruption allegations against Kejriwal and his government. BJP workers today staged a massive protest against the Aam Aadmi Party outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here