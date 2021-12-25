Good Governance Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His Birth Anniversary

>Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to pay rich tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 97th birth anniversary. He tweeted: “Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians."

Paying tributes to Vajpayee, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “During the tenure of his Prime Minister, Atalji laid the foundation of a strong India by taking many visionary decisions and at the same time showed the vision of good governance in the country. Every year the Modi government celebrates ‘Good Governance Day’ with great enthusiasm by remembering the contributions of Atalji. Happy Good Governance Day to all."

Nitin Gadkari, Union minister of road transport and highways, tweeted: “Days are not far and will make a fragmented India united again. Will celebrate the festival of independence from Gilgit to Garo Parvat. Get ready for that golden day and make sacrifices from today. Do not get lost in what you found, meditate on what you have lost. Tributes to revered Atalji on his birth anniversary. #GoodGovernanceDay #AtalJiAmarRahen."

Born in 1924, Vajpayee was a founder member of the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, a party which rose from the margins to rule India for the first time in 1990s with him being its main face. His tenure is credited with ushering in a fresh wave of liberalisation, boosting growth and infrastructure.

Vajpayee’s birth anniversary is observed as the Good Governance Day. The day was first celebrated in 2014 when Vajpayee along with Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya were conferred with the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, posthumously. Following the award ceremony, the Government of India marked the day to be observed as the Good Governance Day.

Vajpayee is considered as embodiment of good governance who once said that “India is not a piece of land but a living entity."­­ He always emphasized that India needed good governance which works by the rules of democracy, rather than a strong government.

Showcasing his sheer ability to govern, Vajpayee is also credited for making India a nuclear power when back in 1998 India conducted three nuclear tests in Pokhran even when it soured its relations with America. Thus, the day is celebrated to remind the government that it must be transparent, unbiased, and oriented towards development.

According to the United Nations, there are eight characteristics which indicate a good governance of a country. Good governance should be participatory, accountable, responsive, efficient, inclusive, equitable, consensus oriented and must follow the rule of law. Good governance is also expected to minimize corruption and take the voices of vulnerable communities and minorities into account.

Stepping up its efforts to spread awareness about good governance, the Indian government has decided to celebrate it for a whole week this year from December 20 to December 25. The theme for this year is ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’, and the day will be observed as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In sync with the theme of the week, the government has aimed to run campaigns for the redressal of public grievance and improvement in service delivery covering all States, UTs and districts of India.

