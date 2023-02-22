Home » News » India » Good News for Devotees of Pashupatinath As New Temple Built in Bengal's Siliguri

Good News for Devotees of Pashupatinath As New Temple Built in Bengal's Siliguri

Like the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal, which is located near the Bagmati River, the temple in Siliguri is built near the Mahananda river

By: Anirban Roy

Local18

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 22:42 IST

Siliguri, India

Image of Pashupatinath temple in Nepal. (File photo/News18)
Image of Pashupatinath temple in Nepal. (File photo/News18)

Paying obeisance to Pashupatinath is not a hectic and expensive one now as Siliguri in West Bengal has built a similar temple modelling the Pashupatinath temple of Kathmandu in Nepal. The temple is built in Sarojini Palli of ward no. 42 of Siliguri Purnigam on about seven acres of land. The temple was inaugurated with panchamukh Shivalinga brought from Rajasthan on Mahashivratri.

Like the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal, which is located near the Bagmati River, the temple in Siliguri is built near the Mahananda river. The temple committee said that about Rs 25 lakh has been spent on the construction. Kalash Yatra was also performed with 108 Kalash. Shiva Mahapuran has also been organized by the temple committee for seven days from the day of Maha Shivratri.

Captain Jeevan Kumar Dewan, a member of the temple committee, said that the establishment of this temple is the biggest happy news for the people of Siliguri. Five forms of Shiva are represented in this temple.

first published: February 22, 2023, 22:42 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 22:42 IST
