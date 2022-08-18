Good News for 'Govindas'! Dahi Handi Recognised As Sport in Maha | Know All the Benefits Under New Scheme

On the eve of Janmashtami, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Dahi Handi will be recognised as an adventure sport under the sports category in the state. While making the announcement in the assembly, he said the adventure sport tag will allow Govindas to apply for government jobs under the sports quota.

Speaking to the media after attending the assembly, Shinde said, “‘Dahi-handi’ will be recognized under the sports category in Maharashtra. ‘Pro-Dahi-Handi’ will be introduced. The ‘Govindas’ will get jobs under the sports category. We will provide insurance cover of Rs 10 lakhs for all ‘Govindas’."

What is Dahi Handi?

After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Dahi Handi festival will be celebrated on a grand scale in Maharashtra, keeping all Covid guidelines in mind.

The Dahi Handi (earthen pots filled with yogurt) is part of the Janmashtami festival where youngsters called Govindas, dressed in colorful attire, make a human pyramid to reach the pot hung mid-air, and break it.

The festival sees groups of ‘Govindas’ moving around in cities and vying with each other in breaking Dahi Handis and winning prizes.

List of Benefits

Participants or their families will be provided with compensation in case of fatal or other injuries suffered by ‘Govindas’ during the formation of human pyramids.

The Maharashtra government has decided to recognise formation of human towers as part of Dahi Handi celebrations as an adventure sport. The ‘Govindas’ will become eligible to apply for government jobs under the sports quota.

In case of the unfortunate death of a participant during the formation of human pyramids, his/her kin would get Rs 10 lakh as compensation from the Maharashtra government.

A player suffering serious injuries would receive Rs 7 lakh, while one with fractures would be paid Rs 5 lakh, Shinde announced, adding that the state government would also bear the medical treatment cost of ‘Govindas’ in case they suffer injuries.

Political Show of Strength in Thane

Thane, the home turf of Shinde, will on Friday witness Dahi Handi events being organised by his faction as well as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Supporters of both sides are busy making preparations to attract maximum crowds for the Dahi Handi. This year, the supporters of Shinde are putting up a Dahi Handi at Tembhi Naka, while the rival camp of Thane MP Rajan Vichare is organising a similar event just about 200 meters away at Jambli Naka in Thane city.

Both sides are organising the events in the names of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and late Sena leader from Thane Anand Dighe, whom Shinde considers as his mentor.

(with inputs from PTI)

