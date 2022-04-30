Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Accused Murtaza Abbasi ‘Lone Wolf’, Took ISIS Oath in 2020, Say UP Police

Murtaza Abbasi, arrested in connection with the attack on security personnel at Gorakhnath temple, took the ISIS oath two years ago and provided financial aid to its supporters in European countries as well as the United States. Uttar Pradesh Police said the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) interrogated Abbasi on his connection with the militant group and its activists.

“Murtaza, accused of attacking the policemen deployed in the security of Shri Gorakshanath temple, was interrogated by UP ATS in connection with activists of the terrorist organization ISIS, taking the ISIS oath and providing financial assistance to ISIS supporters," additional director general of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said during a press interaction on Saturday.

Kumar said Abbasi’s attack on Gorakhnath temple, where UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is mahant (or chief priest), was spurred by the terrorist ideology of the ISIS. He tried executing a lone wolf attack influenced by jihadi literature that promoted such ideology, Kumar added.

Kumar further said Abbasi was in touch with people associated with ISIS and was linked to the group in 2020. He was known to be in contact with ISIS propaganda activist Mehndi Masood through social media, the ADG added. Mehndi Masood was arrested by Bangalore Police in 2014.

According to police, Abbasi was in constant touch with fighters and supporters of ISIS abroad. “In 2013, Murtaza took the bayat (oath) of the Ansar-ul-Tauheed terrorist organisation, which merged with ISIS in 2014. In 2020, Murtaza took the ISIS oath again. He sent about Rs 8.5 lakh from his bank accounts to ISIS supporters in European countries as well as in the US," Kumar said.

Police said Abbasi read articles on the internet about AK-47, carbine, missile technology, and even practised shooting with the help of an air rifle.

On April 3, IIT graduate Abbasi tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple premises and attacked security personnel with a sickle, injuring two PAC constables, police had said. He was soon overpowered by other security staff and arrested. The stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked against the accused.

