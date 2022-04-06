Gorakhnath Temple Attack: ATS Detains Two People from Deoband, Lookout for Aides of Accused Murtaza

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has detained many people, including two from Deoband, in the case related to the attack near Gorakhnath Temple. The investigating body is now on the lookout for the aides of accused Murtaza Abbasi.

According to sources, Murtaza had gone to Deoband in Saharanpur a few months back. Some others have also been detained for questioning from Saharanpur, Kanpur, Lucknow and other cities.

Along with this, four bank account details of Murtaza have also been accessed by the investigating agencies, which were open in ICICI Bank, Platinum Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank.

It is suspected that money was transferred from these accounts. The ATS is considering that Murtaza was a part of a sleeper cell and could be a part of a bigger conspiracy behind the attack.

According to the agencies, Murtza was also frequently seen on social media with radical views. The information from the initial interrogation reveals that he was watching videos of beheadings in Syria, 9/11 attacks in America and Lone Wolf attacks by terrorists in Western countries.

Investigating agencies believe that Murtaza was brainwashed by these videos and provocative speeches; and was probably ready to carry out some major incident.

Abbasi will be in police custody till April 11. It is expected that a detailed investigation may reveal many secrets about the attack, as UP’s ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar and ACS Home Avaneesh Awasthi have not ruled out a terror angle behind the incident.

The video of the attack at the gate of the temple in Gorakhpur went viral on social media. Gopal Gaud and Anil Paswan, personnel of the 20th Battalion of PAC, were at the main gate when Abbasi, with a bag in his hand, got into a scuffle with them. Suddenly, he took out a sharp weapon wrapped in a cloth from his bag and attacked and injured the jawans, according to onlookers and the personnel.

In the video, Abbasi is seen dodging security personnel brandishing the weapon. Abbasi’s family has claimed he is mentally unstable.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for the two jawans and constable Anurag Rajput for foiling the attack. The reward would be equally shared among them, officials said. CM Adityanath has reached Gorakhpur to visit the injured cops at the hospital.

