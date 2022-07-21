Gorkhas of Assam Demand 'Indigenous' Tag, End to 'Discrimination'

After the Himanta Biswa Sarma government granted indigenous status to five Assamese Muslim communities, Gorkhas residing in the state have demanded that the Nepali-speaking population of Assam should be given the same place.

“Gorkhas are no less indigenous than any other communities in Assam so the Government of Assam should immediately declare Gorkhas as indigenous community of Assam without any delay. Government should also address the two-decade-long demand of Gorkha Autonomous Council (GAC) and create it soon," said Harka Bahadur Chetry, chairman, Gorkha Autonomous Council Demand Committee.

Communities of the Himalayan mountain range, as per studies, are aborigines of the region. Gorkhas being a Himalayan community claim to be aboriginal community in Assam as a conglomerate of Khas and Kirats. “Himalayan communities are the evolution of Sivapithecus or Ramapithecus, stages of evolution of Homo erectus, which later led to the formation of Homo sapiens — today’s humans," added Chetry.

Advertisement

Elaborating on the issue, he said, “Himalayan communities like Mikir (Karbis), all the Naga tribes, Mizos (Lushai), Lalungs (Tiwa), Miri (Mishings), Mompa, Apatani, Gorkhas (a conglomerate of Khas and Kirats) and others are descendants of Homo erectus. The Khas, Kirat communities of the Himalayan mountain range are the aborigines and direct descendants of Ramapithecus or Sivapithecus found in anthropological studies."

Harka Bahadur Chetry is a lifelong student of anthropology, a gold medalist in the subject from Dibrugarh University. He is the founder president of Gorkha Autonomous Council Demand Committee (GACDC) who had undertaken an almost 650 km foot march from Murkungselek Jonai in Dhemaji district to Dispur in Guwahati, demanding Assamese identity and indigenous status for Gorkhas after the community faced discrimination in the of Original Inhabitants (OI) status during the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise.

“Calling Gorkhas indigenous in public meetings alone won’t suffice since the administration needs official notification. I request CM Sarma to take a cabinet decision in the next cabinet meeting and declare Gorkhas as an indigenous community of Assam on lines of indigenous Muslim communities," said Nanda Kirati Dewan, president of Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh.

Advertisement

“It needs to be recalled that Gorkha Parisangh had submitted a white paper on the matter to the Government of Assam in support of indigenous status through the chief secretary in 2020 while the demand began following Gorkha Autonomous Council Demand Committee (GACDC) chairman Harka Bahadur Chetry’s 650 km Marathon March," added Dewan.

Chief minister Himanta Biwa Sarma at a government function for the inauguration of a 25 MW solar power plant at Lalpul in Udalguri BTR on Tuesday stated that OBCs, STs, SCs including Gorkhas should not be questioned about nationality while issuing caste certificates since these communities are indigenous to Assam. The CM was explaining to the gathering about Mission Bhoomiputra, which will enable OBC, ST, and SC students to get caste certificates at their respective schools.

Advertisement

“I have been receiving complaints that the DCs seek NRC documents and question Gorkhas’ nationality while issuing OBC certificates. This should immediately stop. Gorkhas are Indian, there shouldn’t be any doubt, and district administration shouldn’t harass them," mentioned Himanta Biswa Sarma while talking about the ease of the process of issuing caste certificates under Mission Bhoomiputra, which will start on August 1.

Advertisement

The Assam cabinet in August 2021 took a decision to not file any new cases against the Gorkha community under the Foreigners Tribunal Act or under various Foreigners’ Acts.

“STs, SCs, and OBCs are indigenous to Assam, so they should be issued caste certificates without any questions on nationality. From August 1, 2022, the district administration should issue caste certificates to the students of classes VIII to XII at their respective schools. From next year, the Government of Assam will give caste certificates to the students as they reach class VII as a gift from the government," the CM added.

Advertisement

An office bearer of Assam Tribal Sangha on condition of anonymity expressed apprehension that Mission Bhoomiputra might give rise to a lot of fake ST certificate holders and the case will be similar for SCs, OBCs, and MBCs. “The Government of Assam should develop a mechanism to check the issue of original caste certificate to bona fide candidates only," he said. He also suggested seeking caste certificates of both parents even if the candidate or the students apply for caste certificates online and it should be properly verified.

“Similar verbal assurances from the chief minister on earlier occasions too were turned down at government offices. Even after verbal communication from the CM while applying for caste certificates, permanent resident certificates for education purposes, the district, and subdivisional administration ask for 951 NRC, names of ancestors enrolled prior to 1971 or names in present NRC," lamented Harka Bahadur Chetry.

Mission Bhoomiputra Assam 2022 is a mission mode scheme of the state government to issue caste certificates to all individuals and students of Assam belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and MBC castes in a simplified manner. The features or highlights of Mission Bhumiputra Assam 2022 are a single application form for all castes, digital caste certificate, storage in DigiLocker, transparency of caste certificates, and a special drive to issue caste certificates to students of class VIII to XII this year by district collectors. To ensure uniformity and make the procedure of applying for a caste certificate in Assam easy, Mission Bhoomiputra will have a single application form and it will be the same irrespective of caste.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.