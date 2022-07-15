Rajapaksa Told to Leave Singapore after 15 Days, India Refuses to Let Him Stay Here: Sources | Exclusive

More trouble seems to be in store for Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned as the Sri Lankan President on Friday, as Singapore is not keen on letting him stay for long, according to sources.

Rajapaksa, 73, left the country along with his wife and two security officers on a military jet on Wednesday and went to the Maldives, from where he headed to Singapore.

The authorities at Singapore have told Rajapaksa that he has the permission to stay for 15 days, which is unlikely to be extended, added sources.

Rajapaksa is not clear about his plan after the next 15 days, they added. Sources confirmed to CNN-News 18 that he has also approached India, but India has denied his request. India does not want to be seen against Sri Lankan people, said sources.

THE DETOUR

Rajapaksa announced last Saturday his decision to step down on July 13, after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence, blaming him for the unprecedented economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees. He, however, fled to the Maldives without resigning from his office.

From Maldives, he went to Singapore on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Rajapaksa has been “allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit".

He has “not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum", the spokesperson said on Thursday, adding Singapore does not grant requests for asylum.

THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Rajapaksa has resigned, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena officially announced on Friday, two days after the embattled leader fled the country in the face of massive protests against his government for mishandling the economy that bankrupted the country.

The leader on Thursday emailed his resignation letter to the Speaker soon after he was allowed by Singapore to enter the city-state on a “private visit". On Friday morning, Speaker Abeywardena formally announced that President Rajapaksa has resigned after confirming the authenticity of the resignation letter emailed to him.

“I have received the resignation letter sent by President Rajapaksa. Accordingly, the president has resigned with effect from July 14," he said.

In a press statement, the Speaker said that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will act as the interim president till the conclusion of the process of electing a new president by parliament.

He urged the public to allow a peaceful environment for all lawmakers to take part in the process which should be completed within seven days.

WHAT NEXT?

The Sri Lankan Parliament will meet on Saturday. Under the Sri Lankan Constitution, if both the president and prime minister resign, the Speaker of parliament will serve as the acting president for a maximum of 30 days.

The Parliament will elect a new president within 30 days from one of its members, who will hold the office for the remaining two years of the current term.

The official announcement of Rajapaksa’s resignation comes a day after anti-government protesters vacated some of the administrative buildings, including the President’s House and the PM Office, they have been occupying since April 9 demanding Rajapaksa’s ouster.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials.

With PTI Inputs

