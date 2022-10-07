Government Asks CJI Lalit to Name Successor Ahead of Retirement

The Law Ministry on Friday morning wrote to Chief Justice of India U U Lalit seeking the name of his successor, as per sources.

The move comes almost a month ahead of the CJI’s superannuation, and is a part of the procedure where the law minister writes to the CJI to name his or her successor. Justice Lalit, who is the 49th Chief Justice of India, retires as CJI on November 8 this year.

Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI and is next in line. As per practice, the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor. Going by the established practice and convention, Justice D Y Chandrachud would become the 50th CJI.

Justice U U Lalit was appointed as CJI in August 2022, and became the second CJI to be directly elevated to the Supreme Court Bench from the Bar. He started his short tenure with a bang, with close to 600 cases being heard in the Supreme Court on his first day.

Justice Lalit was born on November 9, 1957, at Maharashtra’s Solapur. His father, UR Lalit, was an additional judge at the Nagpur bench of the Bombay HC and a senior advocate at the Supreme Court. Justice Lalit enrolled as an advocate in June 1983. He specialised in criminal law and practised at the Bombay HC from 1983 to 1985. Following his stint at the Bombay HC, he worked in the chambers of the then attorney general of India Soli Sorabjee from 1986 to 1992.

