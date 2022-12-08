Government of India Has Accorded 'In-Principle' Approval for Setting Up of 21 Greenfield Airports

The Government of India has accorded ‘In-Principal’ approval for setting up of 21 Greenfield Airports- Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Shivamogga in Karnataka, Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat, Karaikal in Puducherry, Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram and Oravakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala and Donyi Polo, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh across the country.

Out of these, 9 Greenfield airports have been operationalized in the country. These include Durgapur, Shirdi, Kannur, Pakyong, Kalaburagi, Orvakal (Kurnool), Sindhudurg, Kushinagar and Donyi Polo and Itanagar.

GoI has granted ‘In-Principle’ approval to the State Government of Gujarat for the development of two Greenfield Airports at Hirasar (Rajkot) and Dholera (Ahmedabad). The State Government has collaborated with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the development of the Hirasar airport at a project cost of Rs. 1405 crore. As regards the development of Dholera Greenfield Airport at a project cost of Rs. 1305 crore, a Joint Venture Company comprising AAI, Government of Gujarat (GoG) and National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) holding equity in the ratio of 51:33:16 respectively has been formed to oversee its implementation.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

(With PIB inputs)

