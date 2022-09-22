Govt Conspiring to Cut Power Subsidies in the Name of Electricity Reforms, Alleges Telangana IT Minister

Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao alleged that the Union government is conspiring to cut the power subsidies in the name of electricity reforms.

Addressing the media conference in Rajanna Siricilla, he said that farmers will lose free power, SCs, STs, poultry farmers, dhobis, barbers, weavers, and others will have to bid goodbye to power subsidies.

“Telangana is a state where farmers cultivate lands relying on the power supply. We are providing free power to agriculture. The State has 26 lakh pump sets. What would be the fate of farmers if free power is not supplied? All the sectors would experience if the Central Electricity Bill turns into an Act," said KTR.

Rao also stated that the Union government attempts to privatize power and agriculture sectors and push to benefit private players.

Advertisement

The Minister reiterated Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s stand against the reforms in the agriculture and power sectors, and the government’s resolution in the assembly against the Power Bill.

He said, “Like petrol prices which surge every other day, power charges too will increase if private companies start distributing power. The prices will not stabilize. If the central government has its way and if the power bill becomes an act, the worst affected state across the country will be Telangana."

Further, he said that while crop cultivation in Telangana ushered festive spirit with the state government schemes, the central government decisions are causing distress to our farmers.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here