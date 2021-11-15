Govt Extends Tenure of Home, Defence, IB, RAW Chiefs Up to 5 Years

The central government on Monday extended the tenure of the Home Secretary, Defence Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau and Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing for a period of two years.

According to the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension on November 15, the tenure of these officials can be extended up to five years.

“Provided also that the Central government may, if it considers necessary in public interest to do so, give extension in service to the Defence Secretary. Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing and Director of Central Bureau of Investigation appointed under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (25 of 1946) and Director of Enforcement appointed under the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003 (45 of 2003) in the Central government for such period or periods as it may deem proper on a case-to-case basis for reasons to be recorded in writing, subject to the condition that the total term of such Secretaries or Directors, as the case may be, who are given such extension in service under this rule, does not exceed two years or the period provided in the respective Act or rules made thereunder, under which their appointments are made."

According to the gazette notification: “The chiefs of the Central agencies currently have a fixed two-year tenure, but the government can now give three annual extensions from case to case basis."

The Union government on Sunday issued a notification to extend the tenure of the Directors, Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate up to five years.

On May 27, the Centre had extended the tenure of Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar and Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing, Samant Kumar Goel by one year. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was also given an extension of one year beyond his tenure on August 12, 2021.

