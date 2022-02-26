Govt Facing Unprecedented Financial Stress: Finance Ministry Rejects MHA Proposal to Hike Gallantry Allowance

Unprecedented financial stress due to the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the Union Finance Ministry to turn down a long-pending proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to enhance monetary benefits to paramilitary soldiers awarded gallantry medals.

The Finance Ministry in a letter to the Home Ministry has also said that it will take a few years for fiscal normalcy to return, hinting that the proposal is unlikely to find its feet in the near future.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its proposal had asked the Finance Ministry to enhance the monetary allowance from the current Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 4,000 to gallantry medal awardees.

“Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) may kindly refer to their note seeking concurrence of this Department on their proposal regarding enhancement of monetary allowance from existing Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 4,000 per month attached with Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Each Bar to PMG," said the Finance Ministry’s letter to the Home Ministry.

“The above said proposal of MHA has been examined in this Department. It is stated that the Government is facing unprecedented financial stress due to pandemic and it will take a few years for fiscal normalcy to return. The Government has taken unprecedented steps like freezing of DA," the letter added.

The Finance Ministry further said that the last revision in above allowance was done in 2013, the previous revision was five years before that in 2008 and taking that as starting point, the increase from Rs 900 to Rs 4000 would be 4.4 times in 14 years. “In view of above circumstances, the above proposal of MHA is not agreed to. This issues with the approval of Finance Secretary/ Secretary(Expenditure)," letter said.

Asked about the MHA’s proposal being turned down, a top Finance Ministry official, while defending the decision, told News18.com that the former had asked for more than what armed forces get. “They are asking for more than armed forces. At a time of acute financial constraints, further increases in staff benefits, that too more than armed forces, were not felt to be appropriate. This is a monthly addition to salary, not a one-time award," the official said.

A response from the MHA is awaited.

Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) awardees get a special allowance of Rs 2,000 per month since the date of gallant action for which the award is given. The special allowance is exempted from Income Tax. Other facilities they get are 75% discount on journeys to be undertaken in the Economy Class, First Class/II AC Sleeper Complimentary Card Passes by Indian Railway, and educational concession for admission under 5% Children/Widow (CW) quota.

“These awards were instituted by the President’s Secretariat on 1st March, 1951. The gallantry medals are awarded for conspicuous acts of gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals," the Home Ministry website says.

The proposals received from the state governments, CAPFs/CPOs etc are considered by the Central Police Awards Committee (CPAC) headed by the Union Home Secretary. The committee examines each case with reference to the act of gallantry and the risks undertaken. The recommendations of the committee are then processed for approval of the Home Minister/Prime Minister and the President of India. The citations of each of the awardees are published by way of President’s Secretariat Notification in the Gazette of India.

