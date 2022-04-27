Govt Keen to Make Bengaluru Stay Up All Night With 24x7 City Tag But Residents Hit Snooze on Plans

Bengaluru’s nightlife has become the latest bone of contention between the Karnataka government and a section of residents who are losing sleep over a proposal to allow the city’s establishments to operate 24×7.

In January, the labour department issued a circular allowing establishments with more than 10 people to operate 24×7.

The food and beverages industry, which has taken a massive hit after Covid-induced lockdowns, wants police to allow establishments to function through the night. However, a group of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the city is against the move. They say it’s impossible for commercial establishments to operate at night without disturbing residents as the city has not followed the zoning regulation strictly and commercial outlets have mushroomed in residential areas.

The residents argue that crucial areas in the city like Indiranagar, Malleswaram and Koramangala — which were once just pure residential localities — are now witnessing commercial activities too and allowing establishments to function all night will make it impossible for residents and senior citizens to live peacefully.

“So how do you ensure alcohol will not be served by these restaurants that are open 24×7 post 1am? These are issues that need to be thought through. You can’t have a labour department issuing a notification. There has been no public consultation and the notification talks only about labour welfare," says Sneha Nandihal of iChangeIndiranagar, a federation of RWAs.

The government, which wants to pitch Bengaluru as a global investment destination by allowing commercial establishments to operate 24×7, says it will ensure that residents are not troubled. However, it is yet to come up with a clear roadmap on how it plans to implement the same.

“Basically, in residential areas, we can’t have 24×7 shops. Some of the places where it doesn’t affect residential areas can be looked into, that would be great. The government is looking at how to take it forward without affecting the citizens," says IT and BT minister CN Ashwathnarayan.

Even as the food and beverages industry is mounting pressure on the government, the state is yet to consult the stakeholders involved. “When you are making such far-reaching changes to the city’s nature, the citizens should be consulted," says another resident Ashok S.

But the industry voices are asking the government to strike a balance and take residents’ concerns into account. They argue that a 24×7 city will create more jobs.

“Middle ground should be very clear. Bangalore is a 24×7 city and when traffic moves, the security is enhanced and there is more police presence. Bangalore needs jobs and having a 24×7 city creates more jobs," said Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital.

For a city which once shut its pubs and bars at 9pm and engaged in years of court battle and arguments to see night life extended, the latest flashpoint will take a prolonged dialogue to get resolved.

