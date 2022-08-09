Union Minister of Transport Nitin Gadkari, while addressing the Rajya Sabha on August 3, stated that the government is looking at new technologies, including a GPS-based toll collection system, to replace toll plazas to reduce traffic jams and long queues at toll plazas.

Additionally, the minister stated that the new system will be introduced in the next six months.

It was not the first time that Gadkari presented such an idea in front of Parliament.

As the Union Minister, he had earlier spoken about introducing a GPS-based tracking system to collect toll from vehicles in March and also last year.

On August 3, he said: “We are in the process of introducing GPS instead of FASTag while using satellite and on the basis of which we want to take the toll. Technology is also available on the number plate and there is good technology available in India."

Gadkari insisted that no final decisions have been made and promised that the “finest technology" would be picked soon.

The Union minister also noted that there won’t be a toll plaza with the number plate technology. Instead, there will be a highly advanced computerised digital system that may be used to provide relief.

Furthermore, Gadkari stated that as there is now no law to punish anyone who does not pay toll at the plazas, the government would introduce a measure in Parliament to fine those escaping toll.

The minister added that new technology-enhanced licence plates have been issued, and car makers are required to use them. In addition, a computerised system would be available for toll collection using the new software.

He claimed that users would be required to pay the toll for the precise time they are driving and just that amount of toll would be deducted from their accounts.

Citing this latest announcement, Amit Lakhotia, founder and CEO of Park+, told News18: “GPS-based toll collection systems are being piloted globally and India is no exception when it comes to conceptualising new tech interventions to make our highways smarter."

However, he also noted that Indian road networks are a complex ecosystem and any new change will take time to get traction among users and executional agencies.

“We foresee that the FASTag system will evolve into a smarter and active system, from its current passive role. We remain cautiously optimistic with respect to this development and will wait for additional information from the government to assess the situation further," Lakhotia said.

Sumit Garg, Managing Director and Co-founder of Luxury Ride, stated that the overall tax collection is impacted as a significant portion of people still do not have FASTags on their vehicles and other factors, including long queues, are inconvenient.

He said: “There are times when commuters pay the toll through cash, which in turn hampers the commute time. If the GPS is installed and synced with the satellite system, the toll collection will improve."

But he also highlighted some issues and said: “The only problem I foresee is what happens to those vehicles that don’t have GPS systems already installed. If it becomes mandatory, the old car owner will be required to install a GPS."

“I hope the government comes up with measures to curtail such issues," he noted.

However, while explaining the positives of such a system, Garg said that people who live near a toll plaza are normally required to pay the entire levy, even if they do not travel the entire length of the expressway.

According to him, these people will not have to pay per kilometre if they use GPS tracking mode and as a result, it may be a cost-effective option.

Furthermore, he said: “The auto industry is at a growth-spree stage, be it due to the increasing buying capacity of the consumer or the pocket-friendliness of buying a pre-owned car. Highways have made travel easier for people. Therefore, the number of commuters using expressways is bound to increase. To ensure a smooth commuting experience, such steps are vital."

