Grain of Truth: Age-Old Rules Keep Punjab's Wheat Procurement Low despite High Demand amid Ukraine War

Punjab is witnessing sluggish wheat procurement this Rabi season, with only 50% of the 132 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) procurement target met, even as private players are making more aggressive purchases.

According to sources, the market uncertainty caused by the Ukraine-Russia war situation could have been a boon for farmers in Punjab, but “age-old rules" were hindering it.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has, so far, procured only around 84 LMT and there are fears the entire procurement could be less than 100 MLT, a 15-year low for all Rabi seasons.

Against over 1 LMT last year, around 5 LMT of wheat has been bought by private buyers this season.

MANDI FEE LOAD

The low government procurement figures are being attributed to several factors.

Private players are keen to buy, considering the uncertainty caused by the continued Russia-Ukraine war. The farmers are holding onto their produce hoping the demand for wheat would increase as the largest wheat-producing countries like Russia and Ukraine may fail to export.

The state is, however, unable to capitalise on the war situation owing to the high mandi fee, which is one of the old rules.

Official sources admitted that private parties were reluctantly buying from Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) due to the 8.5% fee in Punjab. This fee is either lower or absent in some other states.

Madhya Pradesh has waived the mandi fee for exporters.

OTHER STATES BENEFIT

Procurement data of other states namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan show that a large chunk of wheat has been purchased by private players at rates above the government-notified minimum support price (MSP).

“Farmers in other states are benefitting as private buyers are paying more than the MSP this year due to higher export prices," said an official from a mandi in Malwa.

The price offered by private players in MP has been around Rs 2,740 per quintal compared to the MSP of Rs 2,015. In Rajasthan, farmers are getting Rs 2,680 per quintal for their wheat and the price is close to Rs 2,700 in Gujarat. In Punjab, the price is Rs 2,300 per quintal, against the MSP of Rs 2,010.

“Farmers in other states are getting better prices because of the policies adopted by their state governments, with support from the policies implemented by the Centre," said a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Punjab.

THE WORRY

What is worrying Punjab’s farmers this season is high temperatures, which have impacted the quality and quantity of the yield.

Farmers’ leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, who was one of the prominent faces of the agitation against the three new farm laws that have now been repealed, claimed the procurement by private players in Punjab has been almost the same as last year.

“The quantity of purchase in other states might have been slightly more than Punjab and Haryana, but it is primarily due to factors such as better yield," claimed Rajewal.

The Opposition claimed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was not helping the farmers. Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa said: “It is the responsibility of the state government to ensure farmers don’t incur losses. Farmers are committing suicide, but the state is yet to announce compensation."

