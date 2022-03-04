Gram Pradhan MBBS Student from UP’s Hardoi returns from Ukraine

Vaishali Yadav, the gram pradhan of Tera Pursoli village in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, reached Lucknow from Ukraine on March 2. Vaishali, who is pursuing MBBS from a medical college in Ukraine, flew from Romania to Mumbai. Recently, Vaishali posted a video on social media stating that she was stranded in Ukraine and requested for evacuation.

In a conversation with News18, Vaishali’s father Mahendra Yadav, who is a Samajwadi Party leader and a former block chairman, confirmed that his daughter has returned to India safely from Ukraine and she is in Lucknow. He also said that she is the current Pradhan and it is necessary to register two attendances in a year. He added that his daughter has not done any such work which would tarnish her image or which is against the law.

Officials are investigating how the gram sabha bank account is being run in her absence and if there are any financial irregularities.

Hardoi’s Chief Development Officer (CDO), Akanksha Rana, stated, on Wednesday, that the administration will investigate any financial irregularities in the gram sabha bank account, and the account may be seized after a thorough investigation.

Previously, Mahendra Yadav stated that Vaishali visited her native place last year and she won the gram pradhan election after. Vaishali had also attended a Gram Sabha meeting, according to her father.

“The gram pradhan has to take part in at least two meetings in a year and Vaishali will take part in the second meeting of the gram sabha after she returns," her father said, reported PTI.

Bihar BJP MLA Anil Kumar tweeted a few days earlier, claiming that Vaishali Yadav had made the video to purportedly defame the BJP government.

According to his tweet, when the police “arrested" Vaishali, she claimed that she had posted the video on her father’s instructions.

