Grand Birthday Feast in K'taka Turns to Morbid Show After Stampede, Dead Body Found 'Under Carpets'

A grand birthday feast turned into a morbid show in Karnataka after a series of unfortunate incidents, including a stampede and a dead body found a day after at the place of the celebration.

Too much to process? News18 takes a look at the story from ground zero:

It all began when Y Sampangi, a former MLA of BJP from KGF constituency planned to celebrate his birthday in a very grand way on June 1.

Y Sampangi was an MLA from 2008 to 2013, and is a ticket aspirant for upcoming elections in 2023. He had arranged for an elaborate feast with various delicacies made of chicken, mutton and other things for around four to five thousand people.

People from neighboring villages were invited for the feast. After a small speech by the man in action, people rushed to the dining place.

The event was held at Y Sampangi’s farm house in Nagashettyhalli of Kolar district. Large shamiyanas(set ups) were put in place with long lines of tables and chairs for the guests to sit back and enjoy the scrupulous meal.

But it was already 3.30 PM in the afternoon and people grew ‘impatient’. Although the hosts were requesting everyone to patiently move towards the dining tables, no one paid heed. Around 2,000 men and women rushed to the kitchen, pushed the cook aside and grabbed everything they could lay their hands on.

Mutton sambar, chicken chops, raagi mudde, steamed rice were all filled in whichever container available. People pulled steel buckets kept for serving, frisked the disposable cutlery and didn’t even spare the banana leaves around. Some carried food home while others ate on the spot. It was a neatly laid lunch facility that went horribly messy. The videos of the ruckus went viral in no time.

When finally the day was over, the host family breathed a sigh of relief. The next day, the ‘shamiyana’ was removed. By the afternoon, when they were removing the last bit of it, the staff was startled to find a dead body underneath one of the carpets.

The body of an unidentified man sent the family and staff into shock. Betamangala police were informed immediately who arrived on spot and sent the body to postmortem.

Initial probe revealed that the dead man was from Madinayakanahalli, a neighboring village and had come uninvited. He was in an intoxicated state and came to have the feast. Police identified him as 55-year-old Thayalurappa.

Authorities are ascertaining whether he was killed elsewhere and body dumped here, or if he died in the stampede, or if was attacked.

There are a few wounds on the corpse which look suspicious and the probe has continued.

