Grand Garba, Underwater Kolu, Rs 8 Cr Goddess: How India is Celebrating Navratri with Pomp

Navratri is being celebrated across the country with zeal and pomp after a two-year lull due to pandemic restrictions. Although Navratri has different meaning in different parts of the country, the unifying thread is made up of colors, food, and the festive spirit. Let’s take a look at how states are celebrating the 9-day festival.

Andhra Pradesh

A 135-year-old temple of goddess Vasavi Kanakya Parameshwari in Vishakapatnam has been decorated with currency notes and gold ornaments worth Rs 8 crore, news agency ANI reported. What’s more? All the cash and the gold jewelry happens to belong to the locals and will be returned to them once the occasion is over. “It’s public contribution & will be returned once the puja is over. It won’t go to temple trust," the temple committee said.

Gujarat

Thousands of devotees were seen playing the garba in Vadodara Navratri Festival (VNF) in Gujarat on Friday. A drone footage of the grand garba showed thousands of dancers moving around in almost perfect sync with each other. The video has gone viral on social media and has garnered thousands of views.

Speaking of garba, a video of a group of women performing garba on a Mumbai local train went viral a couple of days ago, fetching millions of views on the internet.

Maharashtra

Apart from the garba in Mumbai local, another incident that raised buzz is Rashmi Thackeray’s visit to a temple in Eknath Shinde’s Thane. Shiv Sena President and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife, Rashmi, on Thursday visited Tembhi Naka in Thane and offered prayers to Goddess Ambamata as part of the ongoing Navratri festival.

Tembhi Naka happens to be the stronghold of the rebels’ leader and present Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as also the fortress of his mentor, the late firebrand leader, ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe. Flanked by Sena MPs Priyanka Chaturvedi and Rajan Vichare, besides former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Rashmi Thackeray performed an ‘aarti’ and prayed to the Goddess.

Tamil Nadu

An aquarium near Chennai has set up an underwater display of dolls, or ‘kolu’, to give Navratri celebrations a special touch. A Youtube video uploaded by VGP Marine Kingdom shows over 50 dolls displayed on a seven-step kolu.

The kolu is said to be first-of-its-kind as the dolls were made in such a way that they can withstand salt water.

“Following food-grade painting, a special coating was applied on each doll to ensure the painting doesn’t come off when it is in water. Our artisans made small holes on the dolls so that the water can pass through them. We created a similar set-up in the rooms here…The dolls were put inside the water and we observed it for a couple of days and after ensuring that everything was fine, we kept it for the display," V G P Ravidas, managing director of the VGP group told Indian Express.

Uttar Pradesh

In Lucknow, three professional women “Dhakis" (drummers) will play “Dhak" (a traditional drum) during the ongoing Durga Puja festival. Mitro Sangho Puja Samiti of Model House has roped in three women drummers from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal to play the “Dhak" at its puja pandal which is a replica of upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya, a Hindustan Times report said.

The three Dhakis include Sharma Mandal, her daughter Supriya Mandal, and Tama Haldar.

“We have played Dhak during Durga Puja in West Bengal, Assam and Odisha. This is the first time that we have come to Lucknow," said the mother-daughter duo.

West Bengal

Durga Pujo celebrations in Bengal are always a spectacle. Grand pandal, dance, and pujo functions make up the festive atmosphere. This was recently shown by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, shared a video of her dancing with people as part of a procession to mark Mahapanchami celebrations in Nadia.

Celebrated on the fifth day of the nine-day Navratri festival, Mahapanchami sees devotees worshipping the fifth incarnation of Durga.

In another spectacular pandal, the Vatican with its imposing St. Peter’s Basilica and artistic treasures of medieval Europe came to Kolkata. The splendid work of artistry which has become the talk of the city took craftsmen more than two months to complete. Sreebhumi Sporting Club near Lake Town, situated on the northern fringes of Kolkata, has created quite a frenzy among people as it themed its Durga Puja Pandal on the St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City this year.

Pandals in Bengal have always showcased somber happenings across the world to make a statement. Similarly, a pandal in Kolkata has adopted the theme of the post-poll violence following last year’s assembly election. The Goddess was shown as the mother of a dead child. The pandal will be covered with black cloth, with wails of women who lost their children playing in the background, said BJP leader Biswajit Sarkar, the organiser of the community puja in Narkeldanga.

