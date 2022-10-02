Grand Swaminarayan Temple in Nashik: How Swami Maharaj’s Dream Was Realised in Panchavati

The Swaminarayan temple in Nashik was envisioned by the head of the sect, Swami Maharaj, said Adarsh Jeevan Swami, spokesperson of the Swaminarayan Organisation, as the temple has now been opened to devotees.

“This dream of Swami Maharaj has been fulfilled by his successor and BAPS Chairman Mahant Swami. Swami Maharaj’s contribution to the field of religion has been immense."

After work for four years, the B.A.P.S. Swami Narayan Mandir in Panchavati is ready for devotees. Recently, Sadhu Bhakti Priyadas Swami held the Praasaad Pravesh rituals. The Murti Pranpratishtha ritual began from September 23. Vishwashanti Maha Yadnya has been organized on Monday as part of the Pranpratishtha rituals.

THE TEMPLE

Advertisement

B.A.P.S. Swami Narayan Mandir in Panchavati is a grand stone-carved shikhar-baddh temple on the banks of the river Godavari. It has walkways around the central shrine to allow worshipers to circumambulate the shrine.

It is decorated with designs and inlaid marble.

WHY NASHIK?

Nasik is a historical and ancient city. Located on the banks of Godavari, the city hosts the famous Kumbh congregation. Trimbakeshwar near Nashik is one of the Jyotirlingas.

During his period in exile, Lord Ram stayed in Panchavati with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman. This is why this land is considered sacred.

ALSO READ | Set For Devotees: 10 Things About the BAPS Swami Narayan Mandir in Nashik’s Panchavati

Advertisement

Swaminarayan, too, stayed in Kevadivan for some time.

SWAMI MAHARAJ’s CONTRIBUTION

The Guinness Book of World Records, too, has recorded the services of Swami Maharaj. To take Indian culture to the faraway corners of the world, Swami Maharaj built more than 1,100 temples across the world.

In Swaminarayan temple, the statues of Radha, Krishna, Sita, Ram, Lakshmi Narayan dev, Vitthal Rakhumai, Ganapati, Hanuman and Mahadev have been placed.

Advertisement

Swami Narayan’s message is that “if we accept what is good, we too may become good, we too may improve ourselves."

ALSO READ | BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir: What Makes it So Special? Sadhu Tirthaswarupdas Explains

That is why he taught his followers to follow the messages of all incarnations of Gods of every religion.

HOW TO REACH?

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple is located in Panchavati, Nashik. It is about 8 to 9 km from the main bus stand of Nashik city.

One can reach the temple by any state transport or private bus.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here