'Grandchild in a Year or Rs 5 Cr': This Haridwar Couple Move Court Against Son, Daughter-in-law

In a bizarre case of parents wishing for grandchildren, a couple in Haridwar on Wednesday has sought compensation of Rs 5 crore from their son and daughter-in-law if their demands for a grandchild are not fulfilled within a year, reported ANI news agency.

The father, SR Prasad and his wife have moved court against their son and daughter-in-law over the demand for grandchildren, stating that they are facing financial problems after he spent all his money on his son’s education and training in the United States.

“They were wedded in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. We didn’t care about gender, just wanted a grandchild," Prasad told ANI.

Explaining his plight of facing financial difficulties and loans after investing in his son’s education, Prasad said, “I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don’t have any money now. We have taken a loan from the bank to build a home. We are troubled financially and personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 cr each from both my son and daughter-in-law in our petition."

Prasad’s lawyer, Advocate AK Srivastava opined that the case shows the truth about the society. “This case portrays the truth of society. We invest in our children, and make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crores."

