‘Gratitude for Every Labourer’: Modi Has Lunch With Workers Who Built Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

After inaugurating phase one of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in UP’s Varanasi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down for lunch with workers who played a big role in the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath project.

“Today, I would like to express my gratitude towards every labourer who has worked for the construction of this grand complex. Even during COVID19, the work did not stop here," Modi said at the launch of project.

“I congratulate our artisans, people associated with our civil engineering, people of administration, those families who had their homes here. Along with all this, I also congratulate the UP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, who united day and night to complete the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project," he added.

PM Modi dedicated to people the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, constructed at a cost of Rs 339 crore in the heart of Varanasi, after offering prayers at the ancient temple that draws a massive number of visitors from India and abroad.

The Kashi Vishwanath temple premises which was only around 3,000 square feet, has now become about 5 lakh square feet. Now, 50,000 to 75,000 devotees can come visit the temple and its premises, he said.

“When you come here, you will not see only faith. You will also feel the glory of your past here. How antiquity and novelty come alive together. How the inspirations of the ancient are giving direction to the future, we are doing its direct darshan in Vishwanath Dham complex," the PM said.

The prime minister inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor in the presence of over 3,000 religious and spiritual gurus, priests of southern Shaivism sects and other dignitaries, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other chief ministers of the BJP-governed states.

