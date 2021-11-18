Gritty, Fearless, Humane. As Asia's 1st Woman Truck Driver, Parvati Arya, Passes Away, a Look at Her 'Long Drive'

At times when venturing out of home alone was no less than an achievement for women, this gritty woman from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, Parvati Arya, took the town by storm by driving a truck. Later, she secured a driving license, becoming the first woman truck driver in Asian in 1978.

Arya, who later joined the Congress party and won in Zila Panchayat elections twice, died at 75 on Wednesday.

Eldest among her 11 siblings - seven sisters and four brothers - Arya was born in a family which saw abject poverty and hardly made both ends meet. Member of the Raigar (SC) community, her father used to run a timber business, sourcing and selling firewood in Mandsaur.

“Since early childhood, I was averse to feminine tasks and had little interests in studies. So I started helping out my father in his work," said Arya in an interview, adding she was married at the age of 20.

Soon after, her father fell ill and her in-laws stopped her from helping her father getting treatment, saying it was no longer her business. “Let him die, and we all will enjoy what he leaves," they said.

Heartbroken, Arya severed relations with in-laws for good and took over the responsibility of her family.

Transporting timber was a hassle, so Arya envisioned having her own vehicle, which would make the task easier for her. She bought a truck but that was not the end of her problems. Looking to cut down her family’s dependency on other drivers, she learnt to drive herself.

At times police men stopped her and would ask for her driving license. So, soon Arya got one made, as well.

As there was no Regional Transport Office in Mandsaur, the officer came to Mandsaur occasionally and Arya met him and demanded a license. However, he declined, saying a woman driving a truck was a risky affair. “I said Indira Ji was the Prime Minister and can run the country, why can’t I drive the truck," Arya recalled in an earlier interview.

The officers kept the matter pending for a year-and-a-half. Nonplussed, Arya asked the officer to offer the denial on paper, so he nonchalantly interviewed her on traffic signs and took a trial. Then 24, Arya had become an expert in driving, so she cleared the test and got the license.

“My aim was to let my siblings study, which they did," she said. For years, she drove the truck, taking timber contracts from the forest department and others.

In an interview, she recounted how once her truck was attacked by dacoits on way back from Raipur, at Obaidullaganj near Bhopal. “I had customized door locks which opened from inside and windshield had metal net so despite hectic efforts, the dacoits could not break it. Three persons each held onto both the doors of the truck for 6-7 km and jumped off later on," recalled Arya, who had been with her younger brother and a sister the time.

“I never lost courage, even if I was posed with Kaal (death)," she said.

She later ventured into politics and was elected Zila Panchayat member twice, and as ZP vice president once. Engaged in welfare works, Arya contested assembly polls once in 1990 from Suvasra but lost.

On being asked whether she experienced difficulty being in a male-dominated field, Arya said she always minded her own business. She said she slapped three to four people for their indecent behavior towards her, after which, the others too fell in line. “I always believe if a person has commitment and confidence, he/she can do anything," said Arya, who even worked for 15-16 hours once as a driver and timber merchant.

“Whatever your area of interests is, give it a try and lead a notable life before the final departure, this was a message for women from her," Arya’s brother Mahesh Arya told to News18.

“If a man can do a thing, why can’t a woman do it," her sister said.

“She was a fearless woman who spoke for women and was widely respected in the community," said Suresh Bhati, a Congress leader from Mandsaur.

Late President of India, Gyani Jail Singh felicitated her in the year 1986 and her name was also included in Guinness Book of World Records. She was conferred with countless awards and recognitions in her lifetime.

