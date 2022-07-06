Ground Report: How Assam Lost Its Satras to Bangladeshi Infiltrators, the Fight to Get Them Back

With Assam losing its satras — institutional centres associated with the Ekasarana tradition of Vaishnavism that were among the state’s pride of place — to Bangladeshi infiltrators for years, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has formed a committee to look into the issue.

The panel, which was to submit its report in June, is carrying out further investigation and its report is expected in the next two months.

THE SATRAS

A satra is usually a four-sided enclosed area with four gateways (karapat), with a rectangular prayer hall at its centre. They are independent of each other and are controlled by satradhikars.

Advertisement

Srimanta Shankardev is considered the ‘father’ of the Assamese community owing to his contribution to the cultural and religious history of the state.

From the place where Shankardev was born and spent his childhood (Borduwa/Botodrowa); went to school- Mahendra Kandali Tol, which is considered on a par with the Nalanda University; to the satra established in his father (Kusumbari) and grandmother’s (Kobaikota) name, all have been encroached upon.

According to reports and statements of the committee, the Bangladeshi infiltrators started taking over since 1963.

THE ENCROACHMENT

Speaking to CNN-NEWS18, MLA Pradip Hazarika, who is leading the committee, said, “The Bangladeshis were allowed to come and settle illegally as vote banks. Some of them were even given land rights, which, of course, can’t be put into effect. Satra land can’t be handed over to non-Hindus."

Advertisement

There are allegations that some satradhikars were murdered by encroachers.

Advertisement

Speaking to CNN-NEWS18 exclusively, Satradhikar Devananda Dev Goswami said: “Our ancestors got some people from East Bengal for cultivation, so they could help the satras get good crop. But that proved to be a mistake. These people never returned. They have now encroached upon huge properties of all the satras around the state. Even after filing three cases against these illegal encroachments, the then Congress government paid no heed. Instead, they were given ryotwari patta, the occupancy right."

CNN-NEWS18 spoke to those living in the Rampur Satra, which the government says is completely encroached upon. “We have ryotwari patta. We can’t be encroachers. Our forefathers, too, lived here. We have been paying taxes. This place has no connection with Shankardev and its a huge lie that his school ‘Mahendra Kandali tul’ was here. This land is ours. But if the committee asks us to give away some of our land to establish a satra, we are ready to give 10 bighas, on the condition that the residents are relocated to a proper place. We are doing it out of good will," they said.

Advertisement

The locals of Botodrawa said they are living among the encroachers in fear. “We can’t even rear our cattle as they take them away. We have stopped buying cows. It costs Rs 3 lakh to buy a cow and then these miscreants take them away. There are incidents of theft, rapes and kidnapping by illegal encroachers."

Hazarika said the committee will submit the report soon, after which they will start eviction in cases where encroachers protest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.