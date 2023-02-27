Home » News » India » GSI Found Gold Mines in Odisha, Minister Informs State Assembly

GSI Found Gold Mines in Odisha, Minister Informs State Assembly

The last GSI survey and National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) detected underground gold reserves at different places in the Bargarh district

By: Mahesh Nanda

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 21:28 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Samal asked the question in state assembly.(Photo: Twitter/@Sudhir_Dkl)

Geological Survey of India (GSI) has found the presence of gold in three districts Deogarh, Kendujhar and Mayurbhanj, Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick informed the state assembly on Monday. 

Replying to the question of Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Samal, the minister informed that the Geological Survey of India and the state’s geology department have discovered gold deposits in different locations in three districts of Odisha.

“A preliminary survey conducted by the Directorate of Geology and GSI has shown the presence of gold deposits at several places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Deogard districts," the minister said. 

The last GSI survey and National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) detected underground gold reserves at different places in the Bargarh district. The GSI traced gold in the mineral form of calaverite, sylvanite and pegmatite. ​

first published: February 27, 2023, 21:28 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 21:28 IST
