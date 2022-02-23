GST Officers File Complaint Against Kanpur Perfume Maker in Unaccounted Cash Recovery Case

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has filed a complaint against perfumer Piyush Jain before the court of special chief judicial magistrate (Economic offences)/Additional chief metropolitan magistrate-III, Kanpur Nagar, to prosecute the accused.

The complaint was filed on Tuesday under section 132 (1) (a) read with section 132(I) (i) and section 132 (5) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act 2017, section 132(1) (a) read with section 132(I) (i) and 132 (5) of the Uttar Pradesh GST Act, 2017 further read with section 20 of the GST Act, 2017.

The court in its order observed that a charge sheet/complaint had been filed by the DGGI Ahmedabad zonal unit Sarvodaya Nagar Kanpur Nagar. As there are sufficient grounds to take cognizance of the matter under section 190 Cr P C/section 134 GST Act, 2017 and other papers, the court therefore orders to register a case against Piyush Jain.

The accused was present through video conferencing. The court, after rejecting his warrant under section 167 CrPc, served a warrant under section 309 Cr PC. The court while listing the case for hearing on March 8, has summoned the accused.

According to special prosecutor of CGST, Ambrish Tandon, a 334 pages complaint/charge sheet was filed by the prosecution.

Additional director general Ahmedabad Vivek Prasad had given sanction to file a complaint against Piyush Jain regarding a matter related to unaccounted cash recovery of Rs 196.57 crore.

The department had made as many as 16 witnesses, including the branch managers of Kanpur and Kannauj banks, who had counted the money. Piyush Jain’s statements were recorded on January 6,7 and 8 and February 5 at jail. The copies of the complaint had been given to the accused Piyush Jain.

Piyush Jain was arrested by the department on December 26, 2021, and was produced before the court on December 27, 2021.

