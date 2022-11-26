Gujarat: 2 Paramilitary Jawans on Poll Duty Killed, 2 Others Injured After Colleague Opens Fire on Them

Two jawans of paramilitary forces were killed while two others were injured on Saturday evening, after one of their colleagues opened fire at a village near Gujarat’s Porbandar, where they were stationed for election duty ahead of next month’s assembly polls.

The men were not on active duty when they got into a fight in the evening that escalated and shots were fired from an AK-56 rifle, according to a report by NDTV.

They were part of an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) of Manipur Armed Police Forces and deputed in Gujarat besides the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), by the Election Commission ahead of the next month’s Assembly elections, said Porbandar Collector and District Election Officer, AM Sharma.

Sharma told the local media that at around 7 p.m., a jawan named S. Inaucha Singh opened fire from his AK 47 assault rifle, which killed Thoiba Singh and Jitendra Singh.

Sharma added that two other IRB personnel — Chorajit and Rohikana — suffered bullet injuries and are presently undergoing treatment at the Jamnagar government hospital.

They were staying inside a cyclone centre in Tukda Gosa village, about 25 km from Porbandar.

Voting in the Porbandar district will be held on December 1 in the first phase.

Further investigation will be carried out by the police, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

